KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Position Cut by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 55.6% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 155.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 49.2% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 56,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

KB Home Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $32.64 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

