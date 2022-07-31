Keel Point LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,733 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $7,587,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.36 and a 200 day moving average of $281.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

