Key Financial Inc Has $17.06 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.5% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Apple by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.31.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

