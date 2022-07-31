KeyCorp Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $290.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $263.37 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.49 and a 200-day moving average of $247.65.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

