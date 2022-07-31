Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $42.42 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.1% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.95 and a 200-day moving average of $174.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

