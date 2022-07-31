Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 95.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE:JPM opened at $115.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
