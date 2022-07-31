Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Logitech International Trading Up 2.4 %

Logitech International stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9742 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 530.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

