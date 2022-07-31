Markus Gloeckler Sells 805 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 805 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Markus Gloeckler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Markus Gloeckler sold 980 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $71,677.20.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $99.17 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,535,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 45.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,907,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

