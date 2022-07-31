Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after buying an additional 1,151,927 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after buying an additional 906,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after buying an additional 482,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,939,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $57.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $67.78.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

