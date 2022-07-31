Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $338.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.