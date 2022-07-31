Michael Lee Brooks Sells 1,002 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Lee Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Syneos Health alerts:

On Thursday, July 21st, Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,152.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00.

Syneos Health Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.70. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Syneos Health by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 25.9% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 814,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 286.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 622.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 111,744 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.