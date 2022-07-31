Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

