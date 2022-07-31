Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,772 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

