Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,968 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.34.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

