Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,048 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after buying an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.36 and a 200-day moving average of $281.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.