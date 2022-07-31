Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,184 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,587,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

