Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,519 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.80.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

