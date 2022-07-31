Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.80.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.