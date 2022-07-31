Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Wedbush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.80.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.34.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.