Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $305.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a maintains rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $334.80.

MSFT opened at $280.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.34. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

