Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $72.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.