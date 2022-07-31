Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COOP opened at $45.05 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $1,762,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,566,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

