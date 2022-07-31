M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTB stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.29 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

