Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 137,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 125,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,582,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $284.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.83. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.24 and a 52 week high of $294.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.21.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,215.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

