Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.2 %

ABG opened at $171.64 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $1.16. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

