Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 313 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Matson by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Matson by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Matson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $34,079.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,221. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matson Stock Up 2.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MATX opened at $91.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.39 and a 52 week high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.31%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

