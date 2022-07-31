Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.45. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -249.02%.

Mercury General Company Profile



Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

