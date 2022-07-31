Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 511 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,581 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after acquiring an additional 962,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after acquiring an additional 455,055 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,393,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,291,000 after acquiring an additional 313,035 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $48.12 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

