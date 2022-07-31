Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 908 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SM Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $41.28 on Friday. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 5.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.