Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,886 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vonage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,490,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,514,000 after acquiring an additional 439,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vonage by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,194,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,485 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $103,496,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,415,000 after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,940,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

