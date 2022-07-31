Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 219 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,909,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,014,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBHS. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $69.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

