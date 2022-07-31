Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 361 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OGN stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

