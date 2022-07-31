Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 773 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,373 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,075,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $3,267,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

FHB stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.14. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.