Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 101.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after buying an additional 460,775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after buying an additional 456,158 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Natera by 149.5% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 722,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after buying an additional 432,905 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 959,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after purchasing an additional 418,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,337,000 after purchasing an additional 355,574 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $40,986.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,179.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 in the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NTRA opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.21. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.