Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

PNW stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

