Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lantheus by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $74,308.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,987.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,798 shares of company stock worth $1,676,307. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.56. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.