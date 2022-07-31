Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 847.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

