Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NeoGenomics worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,091,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 205,676 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Piper Sandler started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen set a $17.00 target price on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.