Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,762,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,455 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,971,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of VICR opened at $72.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.