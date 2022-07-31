Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 8,278.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after buying an additional 863,732 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,284,000 after buying an additional 648,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after buying an additional 553,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.