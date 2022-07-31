Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,239,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,579,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

