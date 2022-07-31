Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $542,000 Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,169,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,147,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,891,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,320,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,006,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,561,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $35,067.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBT opened at $112.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

