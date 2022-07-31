Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,541,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,262,000 after acquiring an additional 311,188 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after acquiring an additional 167,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,731,000 after acquiring an additional 161,882 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 151,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $12,795,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.34. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,084,700. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

