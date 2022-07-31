Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $638,000 Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $135.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.60. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $228.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

