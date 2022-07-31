Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $670,000 Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFBS opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.68. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.52 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,669. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $119,417.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at $36,797,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

