Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $697,000 Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Novavax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Novavax by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Novavax by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.57.

Novavax Stock Down 4.6 %

Novavax stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

