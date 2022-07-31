Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $753,000 Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after acquiring an additional 397,001 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,168,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after acquiring an additional 192,578 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 409,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 594.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 86,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

SAGE opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.46. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $47.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

