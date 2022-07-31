Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $841,000 Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.