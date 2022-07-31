Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $920,000 Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

