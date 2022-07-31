Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 52,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $84,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.